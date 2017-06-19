Education a priority: Haoda

CENTRAL Governor Kila Haoda says his main priority for the province is to build the new generations of Central through education and Christian principles.

Haoda, who was at Egelauna village in Aroma Coast, Abau on Friday, told a huge crowd who gathered for his rally to teach their children the Word of God in early childhood before sending them to school. “Before your children go to the classroom, mothers and fathers, it’s your responsibility to make sure your children are taken to Sunday school and learn the word of God,” Haoda said.

“The society of Central must be based upon Christianity and the way is Christian to education.”

He said in trying to make education the priority of the provincial government, he has initiated the parent assistance system and sponsored Central students to study in Malaysian universities.

“I have introduced a system called parent assistance and in this system we assisted each Central student that got into tertiary institutions or technical colleges with K2000,” he said.

“I am here for tomorrow’s generations and also to assist the churches.”

He told the gathering that he would not say whether has delivered during his first term but would leave that to the judgment of the people.

