Education remains Enga’s priority, Ipatas says

EDUCATION remains a priority in Enga as it is focused to promote growth in the province, Governor Sir Peter Ipatas says.

Ipatas opened a guest house at Sari Primary School near Wabag town last Friday and said the government believed that an educated Engan population would improve the living standard of the people in the long run.

He said some critics were complaining that the Enga government was spending too much money on education instead of giving equal attention to other areas.

“The provincial government believes that a well educated population would contribute in a big way to developing the province in terms of building houses, roads, bridges and so forth. Therefore, education will remain priority as long as I am governor,” he said.

Sir Peter also gave a cheque of K100,000 to the Sari Primary School for building classrooms and teachers’ houses.

