Education seminar focuses on visual media

The third National Capital District Catholic schools media education seminar for the year was focused on visual media and participants were urged to tap into their creativity and share more about themselves.

It was held on the feast day of the little saint, St Dominic Savio, at the Emmaus Conference Centre, Boroko, on May 6.

The 38 participants, both teachers and students alike, greatly enjoyed the activities conducted by the facilitators led by Fr Ambrose Pereira, the secretary for Communications and Youth with the Catholic Bishops Conference (CBC) of PNG and Solomon Islands.

Sheryll Extra-Isoaimo and Nyleptha Kenny from CBC steered those present to be more relaxed and at ease with their breathing and with their fellow participants through relaxation exercises, dancing and games. They even practiced vocalisation. These activities prepared the participants to face the camera.

Jamie Komet, an ITC 1 student from Don Bosco Technical School, Gabutu said: “The shadow dance was enjoyable and we participated in it right from the word ‘go’.

Gregory Jaze Avira, a journalist from the National Broadcasting Cooperation and a guest facilitator, took the participants through a short session on how to face the camera during a “face to cam segment” in news broadcasting.

With all these preparations and despite nerves, anxieties and fears, all the participants performed and were able to express their hopes and dreams individually while being recorded on camera.

