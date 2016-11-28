Education starts at home, parents told

EDUCATING children at home before sending them to school is the best step forward in ensuring a good future for your children.

Johnny Sowito, a health worker said teaching and disciplining a child on good and healthy living should start at home first between parents and children.

“Parents should be the first ones to educate their children on practicing good and avoiding bad because when they are not taught, it will be late for a teacher to bring their minds back on what they should do and what they shouldn’t,” Sowito said.

He also raised concerns that the street sellers in Lae are back on the streets and wonder what the town authorities are doing with that.

Sowito said he had seen many street sellers on the streets but pretend to do other activities when police and town authorities passes by.

