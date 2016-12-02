Education system reform starts with a vision

IF we are going to reform the education system in Papua New Guinea, this is how we are going to do it.

First we will have a vision.

Then we will reform the education system to be in line with the vision to produce the man power with the knowledge and skills needed to achieve our vision.

The education system will be reformed to drive the vision.

For instance, our vision is to build 4 million modern standards homes for every household in the next 20 years to elevate the quality of life and living standards of our people.

Our people need to live in better homes. We are not different than politicians. The modern houses will be built from clay bricks, cement bricks and wood.

All houses will be fully fitted with electricity and running water, irrespective of the remoteness of the location.

To achieve this vision, first the education system will be reformed with the curriculum required to produce the knowledge and skills needed to build those high standards houses with water and electricity.

The curriculum will include teaching them how to build high standards houses from clay bricks, cement bricks and wood.

They will learn the simple technologies of how to convert clays into clay bricks, design and build water pumps, design and build mini hydro-electricity projects, design and build wind turbines, design and build solar panels.

We don’t have to connect water from thousands of miles as it will require huge capital.

All we have to do is to learn the simple technologies of building water pumps such as centrifugal water pumps that works with pressure differential.

We don’t have to connect power from thousands miles.

This will also needs large capital.

All we have to do is to identify the energy sources and learn the simple technologies that will convert those available energy sources into electricity.

So the man power we produced will be fully equipped with knowledge and skills on how to build high standard houses from clay bricks, cement bricks and wood and fit them with power from locally built solar panels and water from locally built centrifugal pumps.

This similar concept will apply for the modernisation of the country.

I don’t think this is rocket science for one to argue that we can’t. If we can’t then what is going to be our future as a country?

Lucas Kiap, Via email

