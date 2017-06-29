Education on TB medication vital in rural areas: Nurse

DEATHS from Tuberculosis are increasing rapidly in Central Province because of a lack of awareness, says a nurse.

Freda Vagi , of the Agevairu Clinic located along the Kairuku Hiritano Highway, said villagers had been dying because they had failed to take their prescribed TB medicine.

Freda called on the and health authorities to help local nurses carry out more advocacy on TB to target people in rural areas so they may know the likely effects of not taking their medication.

Freda said villagers needed awareness such as the one hosted in 2013 by World Vision at Hula and Rigo.

During the awareness, communities were asked to volunteer to help TB patients take their medication for six months.

“Awareness is what the locals need. We need to educate the community and engage locals to participate in all aspects of TB control and to promote the availability of TB services,” she said

She said this would also teach young people to advocate

more about the disease in their villages.

“This would also help remove barriers that prevent people from seeking early detection and treatment,” she said.

She said people had been dying because most of them had not been seeking medical attention because they had not been aware of the symptoms of TB.

She said many patients were being treated with traditional herbal medicnes because they believed that their

sickness were the result of sorcery.

“Most patients are serious cases at the moment because they have been in the villages treating themselves with herbs believing their sicknesses are related to sorcery,” she said.

