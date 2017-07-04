Efforts need to be redoubled now

It is clear that we are facing one of the most devastating epidemics in human history.

By failing to act, we will lose young, productive people to the epidemic, economies stumble, household fall to poverty, and the cost of epidemic mount.

Whether you like it or not, we will still come across such situation, yes, we are already in this situation now.

Those countries who failed to bring the epidemic under control risk becoming locked in the brutal circle as socio-economic condition worsens.

PNG is under serious threat posed by HIV/AIDS if no effective action is taken. The epidemic will take a terrible toll on the people and economy.

HIV could also disrupt the social fabric by breaking up families, creating orphans and forcing more household into poverty.

Today were are into it now. In general, it is more like a time bomb to us.

As we can see from the big picture of HIV/AIDS, PNG responses to the epidemic have been too little, too late and the epidemic has gained momentum.

The trend now is alarming and already calls for a serious intervention and called for an immediate solution.

Additionally, leadership in this country remains critical in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

We need good leaders at different levels to realise the importance of this epidemic.

There is a need for National Government to have more

commitment, more personal and professional standing up at high level.

I don’t see a Prime Minister or an MP say; we care for the people in terms of the epidemic.

I don’t see any of them standing up to promote a prevalence message for those with HIV.

It is no longer an issue of concern meaning responsible and concerned people are saying, “it is an issue of the past”.

Our leaders were somehow trying to hide the true picture of HIV prevalence and consequently not treating the problem with seriousness.

Furthermore, the infection rate present scary scenario on several grounds.

The current data suggest the efforts needs to be redoubled NOW.

Atte Kerenga Kap

Dumun, Chimbu

