Efforts upped against illegal fishing

FISHERIES and Marine Resources Minister Mao Zeming has welcomed the announcement by the government of Vietnam that it will step up efforts to fight illegal fishing in PNG waters.

Vietnam’s Deputy Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development Vu Van Tam was in Port Moresby last week to hold talks with National Fisheries Authority (NFA) and other government officials.

He also signed an agreement with NFA, committing his government to increase its efforts to stop their boats illegally entering and fishing in Papua New Guinea waters.

Papua New Guinea loses millions of kina each year to illegal and unregulated fishing.

In recent times, there have been increased incidents of illegal entry into PNG waters by “blue boats” from Vietnam to steal fishery products such as sea cucumber (beche de mer).

The term “blue boat” is used by the fishing industry to describe the blue wooden boats from Vietnam that frequent the waters of Pacific countries to fish illegally.

Last December, 50 Vietnamese fishermen were caught in Milne Bay waters with 2.9 metric tonnes of sea cucumber, worth about K1 million.

Zeming said illegal fishing was denying village fishermen and women in Milne Bay, Manus, Bougainville, New Ireland

and New Britain millions of kina in income.

“For many families, small scale artesan fishing is their primary source of income, and our job as a government is to protect and promote that,” he said.

Zeming added that the NFA would continue its collaborative efforts with police, PNG Defence Force and PNG Customs to prevent illegal fishing in

the waters of Papua New Guinea.

