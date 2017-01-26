EHP Governor’s Cup on

By ZACHERY PER

THE 2017 Eastern Highlands Governor’s Cup rugby league challenge kicks off at the National Sports Institute field in Goroka today.

According to the president of the Governor’s Cup, George Abba, 24 men’s team representing the province’s 24 local level governments have registered for the competition.

Abba said each LLG had organised their own trials to pick their teams.

The competition ends on Sunday with the final and presentations.

“The Governor’s Cup is a tournament used to identify raw talent from the LLGs,” Abba said.

“We want to identify players who will play trial matches over the coming weeks for a chance to make the Lahanis squad for 2017.”

“Talents in remote areas were never given chances. The Governor’s Cup challenge is a rare opportunity for them to come out and show use what they can do.” He said apart from the men’s teams, 12 women’s teams would also be taking part as well.

They were selected from LLGs that had organised women’s rugby league games.

Goroka, Obura-Wonenara, Daulo, Ungai-Bena, Kainantu and Lufa have selected women’s teams for the tournament.

Governor Soso officially launched the challenge last Saturday in Goroka and assured players and supporters of her commitment to stage the Governor’s Cup annually as part of her government’s bottom-up strategy to develop rural areas.

She thanked the executives headed by former Lahanis captain Abba and former Kumul player Nicko Ubile for putting in place the competition format and regulations.

The winners of the men’s competition get K15,000 and the women’s winners get K5000.

Like this: Like Loading...