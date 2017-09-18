EHP looking to be No1

LET us rebuild Eastern Highlands with the young, vibrant leader Peter Numu.

Here are some facts:

Mal Smith Kela brought Eastern Highlands from 17th place to third in terms of provincial ranking.

In the past five years we have dropped back to 22 and that’s where we are now.

Let’s get things in order and support Numu to take us to number one.

For us to do that, we need to appoint John Gimiseve to act as provincial administrator, for he is someone who knows the system and is already on the government payroll.

Numu should not create problems by meddling with public servants. He only has five years to put things right. He should not waste time.

Asarokae

Like this: Like Loading...