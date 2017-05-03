EHP plans to impose liquor ban

By VICKY BAUNKE

EASTERN Highlands will impose a liquor ban during the polling and counting period to allow the election process to flow smoothly, according to acting provincial administrator Samson Akunai.

He warned the people to stay away from criminal activities because the police would be out in full force.

He thanked the police under provincial police commander Alex N’drasel for providing security during the one-week nomination period and hoped this would continue up to the return of writs.

“The people in Eastern Highlands have demonstrated a peaceful attitude during the nomination period and I believe EHP had the potential to roll out a successful election in the region,” Akunai said.

He said the liquor ban would be imposed during the polling and counting period in the province. Polling around the country is from June 24 to July 8.

Counting is expected to end around July 28. Parliament is expected to begin sitting on Aug 1.

Meanwhile, 12 women are among the 396 candidates contesting the nine seats in Eastern Highlands.

Akunai, the chairman of the election committee in the province, said they would also appoint women officials to guide female voters during the election period.

“This is a positive move that will give recognition to women to take on leadership roles and be involved in the selection of our leaders in the province,” Akunai said.

