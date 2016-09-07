EHP police give suspects one week to surrender

POLICE in Eastern Highlands have given three men who allegedly stirred up a confrontation with supporters of Okapa MP Isaac Waigavara last Friday a week to surrender.

The men were allegedly under the influence of alcohol and the incident led to the burning down of a new vehicle and left three men critically injured.

Provincial police commander Superintendent Alex N’Drasal confirmed that if the three main suspects failed to surrender, police would resort to force to round them up.

N’Drasal said the suspects were under the influence of alcohol at the Okapa station when Waigavara visited the station.

“The drunken men swore at the MP, that provoked supporters to fight with them. Many young men joined both sides and the fight got worse,” he said.

“The fight led to the burning down of a new Ford Ranger utility belonging to another local man from Okapa station.

“I strongly appeal to the suspects, including those who burnt down the vehicle, to surrender to police immediately, community leaders should also cooperate to bring these suspects to police within one week

“Failing that, police will use maximum force to round them up.”

