EHP poll manager confident of delivering successful elections

THE newly-appointed provincial election manager for Eastern Highlands Steven Gore Kaupa is confident of delivering a successful election.

He revealed this after the opening of one-week election training in Goroka.

Kaupa said the common roll update for six of the eight districts had been completed.

Only Daulo and Obura-Wonenara district updates were expected to be completed by this week.

“I have a team of very experienced officers as returning officers for the districts and am confident of delivering the election on time,” he said.

One of the officers, Simon Parak, said Kaupa was an experienced election manager who had delivered a successful election in Chimbu in 2012.

He said they welcomed the appointment of the Electoral Commission to have him transferred to Goroka to conduct the general election for the eight electorates in Eastern Highlands.

“Eastern Highlands is quite a big province with eight electorates and one provincial seat, a total of nine parliamentary seats,” Parak said.

“We have had experienced managers running the elections.

“We now have Kaupa which is another bonus as he is a highly experienced man to manage our election.”

The eight electorates in Eastern Highlands are Daulo, Goroka, Unggai-Bena, Lufa, Okapa, Henganofi, Kainantu and Obura-Wonenara.

Ex-election manager James Piapia was appointed Highlands Regional Zone A coordinator to oversee election operations for Jiwaka, Chimbu and Eastern Highlands.

Meanwhile, Deputy Electoral Commissioner Simon Sinai said women will have separate polling booths while heavily-populated areas will have several voting compartments.

