EHP praised for peaceful campaign period

Eastern Highlands elections steering committee chairman Samson Akunai yesterday praised the people for a peaceful campaign period in the province.

Akunai, who is the provincial administrator, thanked the 700,000 people of the eight districts for respecting each other and maintaining peace and harmony since the nomination week.

Akunai said people had demonstrated that they fully understood the importance of elections which was to elect good leaders to represent them in parliament to make good decisions for the

country that would benefit them as well.

He said when there was peace and harmony in the province, it was not only the people but also candidates and supporters taking ownership of the electoral process to elect good leaders.

Other committee members were provincial police commander Superintendent Alex N’Drasal, Bank South Pacific Goroka branch Manager Levi Koki (business rep), Vilo Wortove (provincial treasurer) and provincial elections manager Steven Kaupa.

