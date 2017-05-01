EHP public servants urged to remain loyal

PUBLIC servants in Eastern Highlands have been urged to remain loyal and neutral and not to interfere with the election processes, says Eastern Highlands provincial administrator Samson Akunai.

“We have identified public servants who have already been assigned to the Electoral Commission to take part in the election process and the formal instructions were issued to the public servants on Friday,” Akunai said.

He said the administration would undergo exercises to recover and impound all government assets.

“My administration will also undergo exercises to recover and impound all government assets so they are not abused during the election campaigns,” he said.

Akunai said the provincial administration would continue to support the Electoral Commission with necessary resources to ensure the people of Eastern highlands could elect their right leaders and restore normalcy after the election.

