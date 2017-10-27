Eight drug dealers imprisoned

EIGHT men have been sentenced to one year each with hard labour for being in possession of marijuana.

Goroka Magistrate Gerard Vetunawa said te eight had managed to ship the drug to Kimbe in West New Britain to sell.

Four months were deducted from their jail terms for time already spent in custody. They will serve eight months each at the Bihute jail outside Goroka in Eastern Highlands.

The eight were Johnson Luaki, 27, Lesli Mani, 27, George Saku, 28 from Wosera, East Sepik, Nelson Bedea, 27, Rex Yuas 20, from Yangoru, East Sepik, Ezron Philips Sauba, 23, from Bogia in Madang, Clifford Joseph, 18, from East New Britain, and Eric Sao from Henganofi, Eastern Highlands.

Eastern Highlands provincial police commander Supt Alex N’Drasal commended his policemen for arresting the drug dealers.

He has instructed his officers to burn the bags of marijuana and urged other drug dealers to stop because marijuana had already spoilt many young people’s lives.

“If police catch you, you will face the full force of the law. There is a need for tougher penalties to be imposed on people who are found guilty of committing drug-related offences,” N’Drasal said.

