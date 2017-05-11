Only eight parties signed code of conduct, commissioner says

ONLY eight out of the 45 political parties have signed the code of conduct drawn up by the Electoral Commission to be a guideline to candidates and their supporters during the general election.

Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato said although it was not a legal requirement, it was designed to guide political parties and candidates on how to conduct their campaigns in a peaceful manner, and to respect other candidates during the campaign, polling and declaration of results.

“These are principles that they must abide by,” Gamato said.

“Political parties, as institutions, must be responsible.

“We’ve come up with a code of conduct to help them behave themselves during the election.

“If a political party is misbehaving and pulling down posters, or intimidating another, that’s wrong.

“We developed a code of conduct which we have asked political parties to sign, with the support of the Registry of Political Parties.”

It requires that:

n Election campaigns should be conducted in a manner that respects the rights of all candidates and supporters to campaign freely; and,

n Harassment of any kind, including disruption of another party’s rally, meeting, marching or demonstration or seeking to obstruct another person from attending a political rally of another political party, are unacceptable.

It also requires political parties and intending candidates to educate marginalised and vulnerable groups on their programmes.

It requires candidates and political parties to refrain from influencing voters unfairly through gifts, gratuities, threats or promises.

It lists as prohibited activities the giving of gifts, money or offers of jobs in return for votes, the setting up campaign houses in communities and the use of government resources such as vehicles for campaign purposes.

