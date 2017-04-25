Eight set for cup

EIGHT teams have been confirmed to compete in the 2017 Digicel Cup competition scheduled to kick off this weekend.

Papua New Guinea National Rugby League Competition (PNG-NRLC) chairman Adrian Chow said nine applications were received.

He said eight franchises — Port Moresby Vipers, Hela Wigmen, Agmark Gurias, reigning premiers Lae Tigers, Goroka Lahanis, Whagi Tumbe, Mendi Muruks and Enga Mioks — were successful while Hagen Eagles’ application was rejected.

“The executive management board considered all the applications thoroughly and did not accept the Eagles application because it is determined to manage a national competition free of violence,” Chow said.

“This objective is to rid violence completely from the sport and is supported by all stakeholders.”

He said the newlook PNG-NRLC is sending a strong message to everyone that violence in sport would not be tolerated.

He said no applications were received from Gulf Isapea and TNA Lions.

“The board offered an extension of time to them but no response was received hence they won’t be participating this season,” Chow said.

He said there would be 14 rounds of home and away games.

The competition kicks off on Sunday and after 14 weeks of home and away games, only the top four will proceed to a three-week finals series.

Chow said Digicel would remain the naming rights sponsor with SP Brewery as platinum sponsors under the restructure.

“We are grateful to have the financial support of these two major businesses as well as the support of many firms and provincial governments through their sponsorship and support of the individual franchises,” Chow said.

He said the season would be launched in Port Moresby tomorrow.

“The public is invited to the Vision City amphitheatre at midday to witness the return of the Digicel Cup and the players parading their new uniforms for the 2017 season.”

Like this: Like Loading...