Eight survive boat accident

EIGHT people, including a five-year-old boy who travelled with his mother from East Sepik to Madang, survived a boat accident last week.

The dinghy they travelled on had two 40horsepower outboard motors.

Josaiah Yesinduma, from Sotmeri village in Wosera Gawi LLG, said one of the engines had a technical fault and they used only one.

Yesinduma said he had packed dried fish for his relatives in Madang. The boat was overloaded.

“We were travelling far from the shore. I advised the dinghy operator to go closer to the shore since we were using one engine,” he said.

“A huge wave lifted the dinghy and capsized it.

“I was with my two sons and I thought of nothing else but them.”

Yesinduma said the mother of the five-old-boy went down with the boat but he and other men dived under the overturned the boat and pulled her up.

“We gave her a plastic drum to support herself and swim while the rest of us took turns to carry her son and swim to the shore,” he said.

He said they locked their arms together and swam slowly together for more than a hundred metres before reaching Murik village.

Yesinduma said the boat capsized at 7pm and they reached Murik village at around 11pm.

He said the villagers in Murik assisted them with transport to Watam and to Awar in Bogia where they boarded a PMV to Madang on Friday.

Madang acting disaster office director Rudolf Mogallee said it was dangerous to travel at night in bad weather.

He said all outboard motor operators should make sure to carry safety equipment, especially life jackets.

“The disaster offices issue this warning many times but people are not listening,” Mongallee said.

He commended the seven men for saving the mother and son.

