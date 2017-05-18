Eikon users to access Oxford’s full range of research topics

A NEW distribution agreement providing users of Thomson Reuters flagship financial platform Eikon with access to Oxford Business Group’s full range of research on emerging economies comes at an opportune time for Papua New Guinea.

Paulius Kuncinas, the firm’s managing editor for Asia, said this was given the country’s current project pipeline and proven track record in infrastructural development.

According to ABG, the new deal with Thomson Reuters would allow financial professionals instant access to OBG’s range of reports and economic updates through Eikon’s real-time and aftermarket research collections.

Kuncinas said while broad-based interest in emerging economies had never been higher, the successful completion of its US$19 billion (K59.39 billion) ExxonMobil’s LNG project could see PNG edge other destinations when seeking investment for a raft of new initiatives.

He said these included projects that would play a direct and indirect part in the country’s preparations for hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit next November.

“While PNG continues to face economic headwinds, the country has shown its capabilities when it comes to rolling out infrastructure projects to international standards,” he said.

“With the Apec meeting set to raise PNG’s profile on the global stage and the Government keen to use the forum to boost investment, there is plenty for business leaders to consider when exploring the country’s openings through distribution channels such as Eikon Terminal and our market reports.”

Like this: Like Loading...