EITI to release second report

THE PNG Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative will release its second report this year detailing the financial performance and regulation of the country’s extractive sector in 2014.

Secretariat head Lucas Alkan said the report was produced by the accounting firm Ernest and Young as the independent administrator.

“Our independent administrators Ernst and Young are finalising the last data from reporting entities and will be releasing the final report in due course,” Alkan said.

“We are looking forward to showcasing the performance of the sector through the report.”

He said the 2014 report contained contextual information of the industry and financial data on revenues received by the Government and paid by the companies in that year.

“The independent administrator has collated the financial data and reconciled any discrepancies arising from the figures provided by Government agencies and companies,” he said. “Any discrepancies that cannot be reconciled will be highlighted in the report for citizens to review and ask critical questions to the Government and companies. This is the whole purpose of the EITI.

“The report also contains recommendations for the PNGEITI multi-stakeholder group to address issues identified through the EITI process.

“While some of the recommendations highlighted in the first report are yet to be implemented by the State in the 2014 report, it is expected that same recommendations will be pointed with new issues.”

Meanwhile, Alkkan said PNG EITI had been allocated a separate item in the 2017 national budget.

Alkan is delighted that the Government had recognised the importance of the EITI implementation and had supported the initiative through the budget allocation.

“This demonstrates that the Government is serious about promoting transparency and accountability.”

Like this: Like Loading...