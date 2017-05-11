El Nino affects food, water : Officer

COST, security and logistics were difficulties faced by authorities when responding to the 2015-16 El Nino in Highlands region, according PNG Care International programme director Anna Bryan.

Bryan told the PNG Highlands El Nino Response Lessons Learned Workshop in Goroka last week that the 2015-16 El Niño frosts and drought had devastating impacts on water and food availability in PNG.

“Several million people were affected by the drought, including many communities that suffered from severe food shortages.

“The food distribution programme in the highlands provided emergency life-saving food aid to more than 300,000 people.”

She said the workshop was held in partnership with the PNG National Disaster Centre and the United Nations Development Programme which brought all key partners in the El Nino response in PNG to evaluate the overall response in the highlands.

Participants acknowledged the difficulties of preparing for and responding to El Niño events in PNG, particularly issues of cost and security and ensuring the most vulnerable were included.

She said the much of the discussions were focused on challenges around coordination, and specific recommendations were put forward to improve future responses.

The findings and recommendations from the workshop will be complied and used during the National El Niño Planning Workshop, scheduled to be on May 30 and 31 in Port Moresby.

