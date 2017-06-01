El Nino preparedness crucial

LESSONS learnt from the 2015 drought should help the Government and the people prepare better for the El Nino event forecast to hit the country again in August.

One of the biggest problems we all faced during the 2015/16 drought was the general lack of planning and preparedness by the National Disaster Centre and people in provinces affected badly.

The National Disaster Centre has learnt from that and is already planning for the impending drought, making sure it does not repeat the same mistakes.

Centre director Martin Mose says response to the last drought lacked proper planning resulting in everybody (government agencies, non-government organisations and foreign aid donors) going out and doing their own thing without proper and effective co-ordination.

This resulted in some areas heavily affected by the dry conditions missing out on relief assistance, or in some cases help arrived very late.

The planning led by the National Disaster Centre is based on scientific information from the regional integrated multi-hazard early warning system and the PNG National Weather Service. The information will exactly tell which areas will be affected so relief efforts can be channelled there first before everyone else. Help those who need it immediately rather than handing out rations blindly.

The last drought had a huge impact on the national budget. The Government in its 2016 budget allocated K220 million for the drought recovery programme. It also had to table a 2015 supplementary budget to address the shortfalls in revenue caused by factors including the closure of the Ok Tedi Mine in Western.

Mose said the 2015/6 drought was challenging because they were still organising themselves when it struck. In other words, the National Disaster Centre was caught off-guard.

Now, the centre is being proactive and is planning strategies to tackle the effects of the drought from August. However, the biggest worry awaiting us is whether the new government formed after the election around mid-July would be prepared to effectively deal with what is going to be its first big task and test.

Foremost will be finding the money to fund relief and assistance plans.

The other concern is that the operation at Ok Tedi Mine, which is heavily dependent of the Fly River, would again be threatened if the water level drops thus restricting the movement of vessels that service the mine operations.

The Ok Tedi mine is one of the biggest revenue earners for the country. We all saw that during its temporary closure in 2015 and 2016. It will be a concern to the company management and its owner, the Government.

A large number of mine workers were stood down and some services to the mining township and other parts of Western which depended on the mine’s operations were forced to shut down as well.

The 2015/16 drought had devastated households and communities. Today, more than 20 months later, many are still recovering from its effect. The last thing they want right now is to be hit by another natural disaster.

But a positive gained from that experience is the level of awareness and resilience developed so far. We have heard of local or foreign non-government organisations such as the International Organisation for Migration teaching people basic skills to prepare for natural disasters.

Drought-tolerant crops were introduced to villages in Jiwaka, Western Highlands, Southern Highlands, the worst affected provinces during the 2015 El Nino.

Communities were also taught water harvesting techniques. Such techniques and knowledge will become very hand again this year.

Families and communities must take the warning from the National Disaster Centre seriously and start preparing for the worst.

They know all too well the devastation a drought of such magnitude can cause and should be prepared for it.

And with the knowledge and new food crops they have acquired from relief agencies and government institutions such as the National Agricultural Research Institute during and after the 2015 El Nino, communities should be able to better cope this time around.

The experience of the past should have also developed a sense of self-reliance and resilience so that people do not have to rely on the Government to provide relief assistance during the drought.

Disaster preparedness becomes more and more important as we witness and experience the effects of climate change and global warming. It is no longer an issue to be ignored.

The better prepared we are, the less damage and suffering we will have to deal with after the disaster has passed.

