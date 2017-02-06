Ela motors donates bus

By JOY NEMO

ELA Motors on Friday donated a 25-seater bus to the education department of Port Moresby Nature Park as part of their sponsorship commitment towards the park’s school excursion programme.

The bus is a replacement of the one donated by the company in 2013.

Speaking at the event, Port Moresby Nature Park general manager Michelle McGeorge said the park was actively educating the community and students on the importance of PNG’s natural environment and the natural sciences.

An issue that was identified by the park is most school want to send their students to attend the education programme but could not because they did not have transport.

McGeorge said the bus would be used to transport school children from their school to the park so they can be part of the of the educational school excursion programme Come explore with us.

“From past experience the majority of students that attend the excursion programme are students from private schools with their own transportation and through the use of our bus to transport, we will be able to educate more students than the previous years,” McGeorge said.

The bus will not be missed on the streets of Port Moresby because it is decorated with the park’s logo and cartoons of native animals which is sure to bring smiles to all that see it driving around town.

Ela Motors CEO Takeshi Abe when presenting the keys, said Ela Motors was happy to support such initiatives.

Like this: Like Loading...