Ela Murray gives jersey

By MELTON PAIS

The Ela Murray International School presented a huge Kumuls jersey to a few members of the Kumuls team led by captain David Mead who visited the school yesterday.

Mead, James Segeyaro, Lachlan Lam, Wellington Albert, Wartovo Puara, Nixon Put and Willie Minoga also took part in drills with the students during their visit. Deputy principal Helen Mortimer said they invited the team to present them the large Kumuls jersey signed by 400 students.

Mortimer said the jersey and other World Cup promotional material were presented to the school by the World Cup team earlier this month and they had returned the jersey to the Kumuls.

“This is our way of showing our support for the Kumuls and wishing them good luck for all their World Cup matches at the Oil Search National Football Stadium,” she said.

“We have not just represented ourselves but we also represented our families and the people of PNG.

“Ela Murray will be cheering for Kumuls as they go into the field to play the first game this weekend against Wales.”

Mead thanked the school’s management, staff and students for their support.

“We really appreciate this kind of support and gesture from young people who will one day take pride in and wear the Kumuls jersey when their time comes,” Mead said.

Meanwhile, the Welsh team who arrived in Port Moresby yesterday will visit the Koroboro International School today at 10am to receive their signed jersey.

