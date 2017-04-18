ELCPNG to continue partnership

By ZACHERY PER

THE Evangelical Lutheran Church of PNG (ELCPNG) will continue to partner with the Government to deliver basic services to the people, head bishop Rev Jack Urame says.

“ELCPNG has been a long term partner of the Government to deliver basic services of health and education, the church will continue to partner with the Government to pursue delivering basic services.”

Urame said apart from spreading God’s word, the church was committed to assist in delivering services in support of the Government.

He made this known while opening new classrooms at Gama Lutheran Primary School in Goroka, Eastern Highlands, last Tuesday.

He commended the school board of management and head teacher Gibson Sikondowe for their vision in using limited financial resources to complete two double classrooms that will cater for the influx of students coming into the school due to the Government’s tuition fee-free (TFF) policy.

“It is a success story of Gama Lutheran Primary School partnering with the education division to build the infrastructure; the church encourages such an approach,” he said.

Urame called on all stakeholders to support the partnership initiatives in delivering basic education and health services.

Like this: Like Loading...