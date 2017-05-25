Elder: Live healthy in healthy environment to serve God

IF you live healthy and in a healthy environment, you will be able to serve God, says a church elder.

9-Mile Seventh-day Adventist Church elder Oberth Naris said healthy living and good hygiene were good for one’s spiritual journey.

Around 400 Adventists from the 9-Mile, McGregor and Moitaka Ridge SDA churches were part of a clean-a-thon by the SDA community in Port Moresby on Sunday.

“We also want to do this as a witness for Christ,” Naris said.

He said when Jesus was on earth he humbled himself and served others.

“We only go to church but now we want to work outside of the church and point everyone to the Lord,” Naris said. He said the clean-a-thon was part of Total Member Involvement (TMI) programme of the SDA church worldwide.

Church member Aieso Naris said it was an eye opener for the people when they cleaned up the 9-Mile market and the surrounding areas.

“It’s also good to keep our city clean because we have a lot of visitors many times,” Aieso said.

NCD district director of the SDA church Ps Kadasa Damaro said the activity would be a monthly basis.

Damaro said they were also planning to use their health workers, information technology professionals and mechanics to provide free service to the people as part of the TMI programme.

Like this: Like Loading...