Elder raises safety concern for Angabanga Bridge pedestrians

PUBLIC safety is a concern for pedestrians of the Angabanga Bridge in the Kairuku Hiri district of Central, a village elder from the area says.

Victor Efi said the two-lane bridge did not have proper railing to protect pedestrians from moving vehicles when crossing.

He said it lacked a separate footpath for pedestrians such as the old bridge.

“The new bridge has things that the old bridge did not have but it has no railing to separate moving vehicles from people while they’re crossing,” Efi told The National.

“We will be using the bridge too once it is opened but our safety is in question, is unsafe when crossing and big trucks such as semi-trailers is our big concern, it is dangerous for us.”

He said a formal complaint had being made to the Works Department engineers and an inspection on the bridge was done recently.

Efi appealed for the changes to be made before formally opening the bridge. He added that the old bridge, which served its purpose for the last 30 years, was being dismantled.

Efi said the villagers appreciate the new bridge but concern is our safety.

