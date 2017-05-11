Elders have a point and young people must listen

We ran a story this week on the concern raised by four village leaders in Imbonggu, Southern Highlands about their young people ignoring the old ways of doing things.

The four – a peace officer, two village court magistrates and a community leader – are worried that the young people are ignoring their advice and are following candidates who are offering them money and goods to win their support.

Village court magistrate Paulus Dowa from Kou village, says money has corrupted the minds of young voters especially in rural areas.

The village leaders, who have between them many years of acquired wisdom, are simply appalled by the dramatic change in the nature of political campaigning in their community and province.

These are men who have served loyally for years and will guard their jobs and reputations jealously.

The maintenance of peace and the general good of their communities rest heavily on their shoulders and through the years, they have learnt the art of negotiating and settling many a prickly issue.

They take great pride in what they do and know. They will stand up to anyone who challenges their combined knowledge and wisdom of how their communities should behave, especially in significant events such as the national election.

They prefer the old way where leaders gathered villagers to get their views, then agree to support a particular candidate or candidates. This is no longer the case. Young people are defiantly telling their elders to shut up.

They want to decide for themselves who to vote for.

The downside of this is that candidates who go around flashing their wealth and status do not necessarily possess great leadership qualities. Times may have changed but the values of good leadership and the need for wisdom in leadership have not.

Wisdom is not measured in knowledge from university degrees and college diplomas, although they are vital in modern leadership. But such knowledge is of the greatest benefit when it is directed by wisdom.

This is perhaps what the village elders in Imbonggu and their peers from around the country are hoping that the younger generations of voters will be mindful of as they go to the polling booths in a couple of weeks.

It is a pity that this has been ignored in the past elections. Voters were misled and influenced by people who have no business running for public office.

The country’s new crop of leaders and wannabe leaders may have plans and strategies and a clear sense of the modern world and how it functions. But they must be driven by the desire to honestly serve others and not themselves.

For PNG’s relatively young democracy, there is time to chart a new development pathway. But it should be one that looks inwardly into how individual communities like those in Imbonggu have functioned and thrived over the centuries.

Political leadership is nothing new in our communities. What has changed is the size of the electorate and the sphere of influence.

Characteristics of political leadership in traditional communities and the modern PNG remain basically unchanged.

This is why young voters, especially in rural areas, still need the counsel of the elderly in national politics. It makes sense to heed the advice of the elderly, and discuss what communities really need from their parliamentarians before going to the polls.

The path to nationhood has been laid by the founding fathers and for the past 40-plus years, the nation has trodden on that beaten path.

There is now a need to let go what has not worked well, and take on a brave new approach. That must be founded on seeking the greatest good of the nation while shunning any ambition aimed at selfish gain.

This is what village elders want to see happen for their communities to remain coherent and inter-dependent.

Helping and looking out for one’s neighbour has always been an inherent trait of PNG communities and should not be undermined by people with selfish political ambition.

This election should be about choosing leaders who believe in this. Anything short of that would be out of sync with the community spirit that has been around for millennia in rural villages.

This is what the four village elders in Imbonggu are trying to tell their young people – if only they could listen.

