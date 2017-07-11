Elected members will be given the golden key

VOTERS, for a second, please close your eyes and dream of the best food you see on television and wish you could have with your family, the best colleges or universities you wanted your children to attend, the house you wanted to own, the car you wanted to drive, seek medical checks at the best hospital regarding your health, wish to have sufficient savings for the future when you retire.

If you didn’t know, all the newly-elected members of parliament will be given a golden key which opens the door to everything that you dreamt of and couldn’t afford to have, the newly-elected members will have at ease.

Their families are automatically beneficiary of the privileges, conditions, packages that the member elect is entitled to.

For the next five years he will never provide on a daily basis a rice, tin fish or sugar for your family.

The member you elect will not understand your daily struggle.

While we mandated him and gave him the golden key to enjoy with his family, in return he must provide the vital services accordingly and not traditionally stealing funds intended for our services.

Tarinake Bond

Mt Hagen

