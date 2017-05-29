Election appointments will not change, says Gamato

ELECTORAL Commissioner Patilias Gamato says there will be no more changes to the appointment of returning officers and assistant returning officers.

He said this yesterday, with 26 days to go from today before polling starts on June 24.

“As Electoral Commissioner, I have been asked by many candidates to change some returning officers and assistant returning officers in relations to some allegations,” Gamato said.

“Some have even filed matters in court to force me to change.

“I cannot entertain those requests from the public and candidates and change returning officers and assistant returning officers.

“This will not be in the best interest of the 2017 national election.”

Gamato said the more he changed the appointments at the last minute, he would be disturbing the structure of the electoral process.

“After all, these returning officers and assistant returning officers are delegated the constitutional powers and responsibilities of the Electoral Commissioner to conduct the election,” he said.

“They have been formally appointed and their names are gazetted in the National Gazette.

“They have undergone specific training and have to go down and do cascading training for polling officials and counting officials in the electorates. We do not have time to make further changes.

“If I do, then the Electoral Commission maybe bound to fail elections in some electorates in Papua New Guinea, and that is not my intention.”

Gamato said as such is the nature, changes to election officials are unlikely or will not happen.

