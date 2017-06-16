Election committee to check provinces’ preparations

THE Inter-Departmental Election Committee (IDEC) will visit the seven highlands provinces next week to check on their election preparations.

IDEC chairman and Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari will lead the team comprising Police Commissioner Gari Baki, PNG Defence Force commander Brig-Gen Gilbert Toropo and Correctional Services Commissioner Michael Waipo.

It will meet provincial election teams from the seven provinces, as well as provincial police commanders.

The team will travel to Tari in Hela on Monday and on to Mendi, Southern Highlands.

On Tuesday, the team travel to Wabag in Enga and on to Mt Hagen, Western Highlands. The team travels by road to Minj, Jiwaka on Wednesday then Kundiawa, Chimbu, before Goroka, Eastern Highlands. It meets with the Eastern Highlands election team and police commissioner on Thursday.

