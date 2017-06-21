Election committee team starts poll meetings

THE inter-department election committee (IDEC) is meeting with the provincial election steering committee to discuss progress and tie any lose ends before the elections start, says Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari.

Lupari said the Highlands region was classified as a high-risk zone so the committees were meeting to address any issues they may have before polling began.

“This is the first time such a meeting has taken place because we want to touch base with the people and ensure that the elections are free, fair and trouble free.”

The IDEC team include Lupari, Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato, Police Commissioner Gari Baki

and Defence Force Commander Gilbert Toropo.

The team met with the Hela election steering committee on Monday and the Mendi steering commitee.

They also met with Enga and Mt Hagen committees yesterday.

The inter-department election committee team will be visiting all the provinces in the Highlands region before polling.

Both Hela and Mendi gave the IDEC team their assurances that they were ready to go to the polls.

