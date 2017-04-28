This election crucial for Hela

THE 2017 general election is very crucial for PNG and Hela.

It will be a make or break for this very young province.

From June 24 to July 8, we will put ink on paper to decide who will represent us for better or worse.

The candidates we choose will shoulder the mammoth task in raising this baby province to maturity and set the platform for our advancement.

Or will simply kill it.

The faith of this baby is in our very hands.

Hela was discovered in 1935 and colonised in 1952.

The first administrative post was established in lumulumu where it remains today.

Our founding fathers represented us in the house of assembly in the 1960s and that was continued by our pioneer politicians in the post-independence era.

Today, we saw a new generation of candidates who are much more educated, much more aware of the global surroundings but are faced with many challenges.

For our very new province to survive, Hela need visionary leaders who will set the road map for its transition.

We need leaders who can look beyond clan and political boundaries and can adapt to changes trickling down from the global economy.

We need true leaders who are for the people, of the people and by the people.

It is about time we learn from the past and correct the present for a better future.

Steven TAGUA

Hari Huriba Piango Tutu

