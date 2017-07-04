Election should be declared as failed

THE 2017 National General Elections should be declared failed in certain electorates and locales where discrepancies have been found constituting a good majority.

A significant and fundamental principle of a democracy is the principle of majorities.

This essential principle is what differs a democracy from other various forms of government. In theory, if a nation fails to uphold this principle then, in essence, that nation is not a democracy at all.

If majorities aren’t fairly represented, whether in a particular electorate or a locale within an electorate, then the principle has not been upheld thereby constituting an undemocratic election.

This principle should not be taken lightly by the Electoral Commission (EC). Another important point to consider is the process of confirmation on the common roll. How can the people trust that names and the people using these names are people that belong to those names?

We the people, the rightful constituents of this nation, have only the power to vote every five years.

The respective authorities have a responsibility to restore confidence in the elections.

Trevor

