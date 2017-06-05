Election expensive: PPP

PEOPLE’s Progress Party leader and Kavieng MP Ben Micah admits that this year’s election is very expensive for his party.

He said this with two weeks of campaigning to go before polling starts on June 24.

The campaign period has been over a period of eight weeks which, compared to previous elections, has been very quiet.

“Just like everyone, we’re struggling with funds, because the economy is bad,” Micah told The National.

“This is a very quiet election because no-one has access to any funds.”

Nevertheless, Micah has a good team of candidates, which he is banking on to storm home.

“We have endorsed candidates who are leaders in their own right,” he said.

“I’m sure that they’ll be able to promote themselves to the people.

“I’m sure that we are going to win a significant number of seats, not because we have money, but because we have quality candidates.

“Subsequently, this will give PPP prominence in negotiating with the formation of the next government.”

The PPP is fielding 85 candidates, including several high-profile people and is very confident of forming government, according to Micah.

These include former deputy prime minister and Mendi MP Michael Nali (Mendi), PNG LNG Project landowner leader Larry Andagali (Hela), former Anglican Archbishop Joseph Kopapa (Northern) and former Petroleum and Energy secretary Rendall Rimua (Rigo).

Women candidates include the daughter of former prime minister Bill Skate, Anna Skate (Moresby-South), Elizabeth Burain (Central Bougainville), Salisa Moses (Obura-Wonenara) and Edau Gibere (Kikori).

