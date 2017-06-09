Election faces wide media coverage

The election will come under the media spotlight overseas and in the country, according to Electoral Commission media officer Alphonse Muapi.

He told The National that the election would be covered by Radio New Zealand International, SBS Australia and Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“We’re also expecting Channel 9 Australia and CNN,” Muapi said.

“We also expect media from the Solomon Islands and Fiji.

“This election will be well covered.”

The Electoral Commission’s Media Centre will be the hub for information gathering and dissemination during the polling and counting period.

The centre will be formally opened on June 23, a day before polling starts in order to cover the preparations for actual polling activities. It is to be operational for four weeks with modern and advanced facilities.

