Election funds diverted into wrong account

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

THE Southern Highlands election office is unable to access its funds because it is in a previous employee’s personal bank account, an official says.

David Wakia, who has been reinstated Southern Highlands provincial election manager, said K1 million had been deposited into the personal bank account of the regional election coordinator who had been acting in his position while he was suspended.

“That money allocated from the Papua New Guinea Electoral Commission headquarters in Port Moresby should have been deposited to the provincial election manager’s operating account in the Bank South Pacific branch in Mendi as directed by Finance Secretary Ken Ngangan,” Wakia said.

“And K600,000 has already been withdrawn during the time I was suspended for five months.

“Now K400,000 is left and we are finding it difficult to withdraw that money to pay for some of our election preparation costs because it needs the signature of that officer for us to withdraw that money.

“And we now heard that the senior officer is somewhere in Port Moresby.”

Wakia said that K600,000 was withdrawn to pay the 10-day allowances of the electoral agents and their ward coordinators who had updated the Common Roll in all five districts of Southern Highlands.

However, some agents for Imbongu, Mendi, Kagua-Erave, Nipa-Kutubu and Ialibu-Pangia districts claimed they had not been paid in full.

Wakia said he had done training for the polling official’s team on credit basis for K40,000.

“The K47,000 budgeted for the training of the returning officers and the assistant returning officers has also gone missing.”

Wakia said that despite the setback, the Common Roll has been updated and posted to voters to allow them to check their names.

“Also, the polling team is ready now to conduct elections.”

Wakia was suspended by Papua New Guinea Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato in September after acting Southern Highlands provincial administrator Joe Kaiyo said he was not co-operating with the Provincial Election Committee.

Gamato reinstated Wakia last month after Wakia successfully challenged his suspension in the National Court.

Like this: Like Loading...