Election good for economic boost, says official

THE general election will generally be positive for businesses, according to PNG Business Council executive director Douveri Henao.

He said there would be opportunities that the business community could benefit from.

“General elections is like any event. Elections are good for business. You just have to look (around). Somebody is paying for all those buses, somebody is paying for the shirts and all that. They are obviously acquiring them from suppliers and operators around the city, around the country. However, there could be disruptions,” Henao said.

“Businesses are not new to PNG elections. I think that is something we should all be mindful of. We are going into our 10th one and there is obviously an understanding.

“So it’s along those lines operators are quite mindful of excitement that happens around elections. And even some of my members have footprints globally. They have been in places that are much more challenging than PNG.”

Henao urged supporters and candidates not to disrupt business operations.

“I don’t see a major shift in the way that we are going to conduct our operations in the next couple of weeks,” he said.

“We urge the public and supporters to respect business assets because after the writs are returned, you will still need a place to buy your bread, your butter, biscuits, etc. And if you burn that down, or you disrupt it, you have to wait for probably a couple of months or years before a new shop is constructed.”

