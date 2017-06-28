Election importance outlined

By HELEN TARAWA

THE general election is a testing time for the thousands of Papua New Guineans, the Commonwealth Observer Group chairman says.

Sir Anand Satyanand, who is heading the six-member group, in an interview on Radio Australia’s Pacific Beat, said it was the start of a complicated and animated general election.

“In some of the remotest parts, it is difficult to deliver everything on time and in an appropriate fashion,” Sir Anand said.

“I have six groups of people in two throughout the country who were reporting to us from Saturday so Monday, and there is a spectrum of experiences that have occurred in the remote parts of the country.”

Sir Anand said the country had an enthusiasm for the election to take place and the decision made for use of the 2012 roll when the present roll appeared to have shortcomings was amply justified.

“Our role is to have knowledgeable people watching, asking questions and in due time,” he said.

“Shortly after the polling completes, we will be filing a detailed report together with recommendations about things that need attention.

“Our role is not to be judgmental.

“We look, listen, record, make recommendations where we think that is appropriate.

“There have been reports of people being processed and making their votes in a way that was expected.

“There’s a mosaic of different approaches when you got the topography of doing things the same way in Port Moresby as somewhere way out in the bush. It’s hard to expect everything to be apple pie in every polling booth.”

Sir Anand said they were interested in the state of the rolls given the recommendations that were made at the end of 2012.

“They were advised that the national identity system would enable everyone to get onto the roll,” he said.

“But there hasn’t been sufficient time or resource to guarantee that every Papua New Guinean is on that roll.

“It’s a working progress, the roll is not perfect, however, it is work along the way and it will be a question of whether the majority of the people have been received by the system and are able to vote.”

Like this: Like Loading...