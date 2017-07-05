Election managers issue Sepik polling updates

WEST Sepik election manager Martin Anskar says polling for the Nuku and Vanimo-Green electorates have been completed.

“Polling for Aitape-Lumi and Teleformin are expected to be completed by Friday.”

Polling in the province began on June 27.

Meanwhile, East Sepik election manager Kila Ralai, pictured, said polling in the province is expected to be completed by Friday.

Ralai said for Angoram, 20 teams had completed polling, with 12 more to go. “In Maprik, 10 have completed and 10 more to go,” Ralai said.

“In Wosera-Gawi, 20 have completed and two more to go.

“In Yangoru –Saussia, 17 have completed and two more to go.

“In Ambunti-Drekirkier, 13 have completed, with eight more to go.

“For Wewak, eight have completed, with 21 more to go.”

