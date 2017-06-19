Election observers to meet

ELECTION observers will have a series of meetings to prepare for the start of polling on Saturday.

The observers, both international and locals, will have meetings today, Wednesday and Thursday.

The full-day briefings are scheduled to include remarks from the Electoral Commission, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) team, domestic observers, media and security personnel.

Ray Kennedy, of the UNDP and who is coordinating the observers, said they would include the role of UNDP, which is coordinating the observers, election observation, observation forms, debriefings and statements, legal framework, election operations, voter registration/rolls, candidate nominations and ballot preparations, awareness, recruitment and training, logistics, polling and counting procedures and electoral disputes.

Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato said observers would be coming from different institutions including overseas missions, Commonwealth Observer Mission, Australia, New Zealand, USA, Pacific Islands Forum, Melanesian Spearhead Group, Australian National University, Britain and France,

Commonwealth Observer Mission chairman and former New Zealand Governor-General Sir Anand Satyanand was in Port Moresby for a pre-election visit from May 24-27.

He was accompanied by Albert Mariner, who is head of the Caribbean and Pacific Section Political Division of the Commonwealth Secretariat.

There will be 12 international observers in the mission and five staff members under the leadership of Sir Anand.

