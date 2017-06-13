Election official urges voters to grasp LPV system

IT is important that voters understand the Limited Preferential Voting (LPV) system, Moresby North-East assistant returning officer Sepoe Gabutu says.

He said during an Electoral Commission awareness at Waigani Market in Port Moresby on Friday that voters must know the system because it would be used to process the votes.

He said voter education was poor in the past and many people had problems with the system.

“So in this election, I am appealing to all stakeholders who are doing election awareness to incorporate LPV awareness into their awareness programmes.” Gabutu said voters were required to write down three choices so that their votes could be accepted as formal.

He said voters could either write the box number of the candidate or the name.

Two ballot papers will be given out – the blue ballot paper for the regional seat and the red ballot paper for the open electorate.

“It’s very important for voters to be educated so they will not write the name of their candidate on the wrong paper,” Gabutu said.

“If voters mix the two ballot papers, their votes will be considered informal.”

