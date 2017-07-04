Election officials expected to begin Hela counting process

By Rebecca Kuku

ELECTION officials in Hela are expected to begin the counting process today after security is beefed up to protect officials and ballot boxes.

The ballot box storage area came under attack yesterday, according to provincial election manager John Tipa.

Tipa said they postponed the counting from yesterday to await a reinforcement of security teams.

“Some candidates and their supporters stormed the ballot box storage area and tried to blow up the storage containers at the Tari Police Station,” he said.

“But the security operations contained the situation and we had to wait for more security troops to come in.”

Tipa said counting would be done at the provincial headquarters in Tari but the storage area was a bit far from the counting place.

“That’s why we had to wait yesterday for more troops to come in,” he said.

“They all arrived in the afternoon so we will start counting tomorrow (today).

“Only 252 ballot boxes will be counted as six polling stations are yet to poll.

“We will also be checking with returning officers, assistant returning officers and presiding officers, and put aside any ballot boxes that are reported to have been tampered with.”

