Election petition to proceed to pre-trial

By CHRISTOPHER YOWAT

AN ELECTION petition for the Tari-Pori Open seat will proceed to a pre-trial conference on Oct 16 after a court dismissed a motion in relation to the non-service of the petition last Thursday.

The Court of Disputed Returns presided by Justice Collin Makail, dismissed the motion filed by the lawyer representing Tari-Pori MP James Marape against the election petition of Justin Haiara.

The court heard that the motion was also supported by the lawyer representing the Electoral Commission.

Marape’s lawyer told the court that Haiara had failed to serve the petition to the respondents within 14 days after the petition was filed.

Marape’s lawyer said Haiara had failed to file an application in court seeking leave for an extension to allow the petition to be served to the respondents.

The lawyer representing the electoral commission supported the motion filed by Marape’s lawyer and also asked for the dismissal of the petition.

However, Haiara told the court that he did comply with the petition rules in relation to the service of petition on respondents.

Haiara told the court that he complied with the petition rules when he published the petition in the two daily newspapers, which was endorsed by the court registrar.

Justice Makail agreed that the petitioner had complied with the election petition rules of 2017 and dismissed the motion filed by Marape’s lawyer.

Meanwhile, Justice Makail reserved his decision on another motion filed by Marape’s lawyer against an election petition of Johnny Pokaya, also for the Tari-Pori Open seat.

