Election preparations in Milne Bay going well: Manager

PREPARATIONS for the national election for Milne Bay are well on target, election manager Dadu Daga says.

Daga said the training of polling officials, returning officers and assistant returning officers was being conducted as scheduled.

Having conducted two past elections as manager in Milne Bay, Daga said the assistance given by the New Zealand and Australian governments through logistical support had enabled them to prepare for the elections as planned.

He said Milne Bay, a maritime province with many islands, was logistically difficult and they appreciated the assistance provided.

“We were told at the election managers’ meeting last week that we will be getting help from the Australian Defence Force and the PNG navy, that’s welcoming news for us,” Daga said.

“For the last two years that I’ve been manager of elections, we have noted some of the things that need improving and we look forward to implementing them.”

Meanwhile, he said campaigning in Milne Bay was quiet and the candidates were going about their respective activates without any disturbance.

He said that in the race for the regional seat, former governors Tim Neville and John Luke Critten were strong contenders against current governor Titus Philemon.

The two businessmen, together with former government chief secretary Robert Igara, are among 11 candidates contesting for the Milne Bay Regional seat. For the Alotau Open seat, National Planning Minister Charles Abel will be facing strong opposition from lawyer Alan Bole Baniamai and Licia Ilaibeni, who both contested the last two elections.

There are 25 candidates for the Alotau Open, 16 for Esa’ala, 22 for Samarai Murua and 27 for Kiriwina Goodenough.

