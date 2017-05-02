Election process needs refining

EVERY five years since 1977, Papua New Guinea has held general elections. They are among the most anticipated events on the national calendar – for obvious reasons.

While not a perfect system, the electoral process has delivered adequately enough on its main objective – which is to give the nation its leaders for the Westminster style of parliamentary democracy adopted at Independence.

There have been eight general elections so far. This year’s is the ninth.

Although the state has not tinkered too much with the system over the years, there have been some major changes to how the elections are conducted in this country.

One of those big changes took place prior to the last elections (2012) with the introduction of the limited preferential voting system.

While there was some resistance to this change initially, many, if not all, voters now see this as an improvement on the first-past-the-post system that had been used since the late 1970s.

But the electoral process in this country is far from being perfect. The process of refining it will continue over the coming years and the Electoral Commission will no doubt play a significant role in enabling that. There were some areas that could be looked into to achieve certain aims.

The proposed increase in the nomination fee from K1000 to K10,000 was a massive hike to say the least, with the justification being that it would have sorted out the so-called serious candidates from the fly-by-nighters.

It would’ve drastically reduced the number of candidates for each electorate and thus help lessen the workload of the Electoral Commission.

However the glaring issue with such a proposal was that it impinged on a person’s right to stand for office by putting the means of contesting beyond that of the ordinary folk.

And once you start that, you run the very risk of moving away from a democracy to something different.

If the aim was to bring in more money for the EC, then surely an incremental increase of K2000 would have been acceptable.

They could h,ave even put it up to K3000 and would not have had too many problems, convincing the people that it was worth it.

As it stands, the Government’s proposal proved an unpopular one and was eventually shelved, albeit not without scoring off some would-be nominees.

If the nomination fee had been increased to K2000, that would double the amount collected.

And with 3332 nominations on the books, that would work out at K6,664,000. Another change that could be looked at for future elections is for the political parties to have websites to better disseminate their policies to the public, especially those in the urban areas.

Some might say that since the majority of the voting population are in the rural areas, it would not be practical.

But the point here is that of adding to the accessibility of a party and how it can set about its agenda on a platform that allows more people to access and read what they stand for.

That makes having a website (regularly updated of course) not just a convenient but an invaluable tool.

Social media also comes into the frame with parties also have Facebook pages as some MPs and political parties already do.

These sites can provide useful information on the party and who they are nominating and what their policies are and what their philosophy is and where they stand on issues of national importance.

Do we have to go to a rally or a dinner to find out about a party? Why not just put the information on a website?

One of the biggest problems that faces authorities during the election season is the instances of violence in electorates.

There have been election fatalities already recorded so far in 2017 and we are still two months out of the actual polling period.

Eight weeks from the issuing of writs is too long a time for campaigning.

The period should be shortened to a month.

This would allow less time for the silly season to kick in.

The campaign period in most Western countries normally takes two to three weeks.

PNG should be the same.

Such changes will streamline and simplify the system more for the populace reducing the opportunities for election-related violence and saving costs.

Like this: Like Loading...