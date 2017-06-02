Election-related conflict forces party to defer campaign

THE Christian Democratic Party deferred its final Highlands regional campaign for its candidates in Eastern Highlands from yesterday to today in Goroka.

Parliamentary leader and Morobe Governor Kelly Naru and party president and Eastern Highlands regional candidate Dr Banahare Bun confirmed the deferral saying their schedules for campaign rallies in Henganofi and Kainantu district for yesterday were cancelled due to an election-related confrontation in the area.

They confirmed that a one-off rally would be staged at the National Day Park near Goroka main market today to campaign for their candidates.

Naru said the Christian Democratic Party’s highlands regional campaign tour began in Southern Highlands and moved on to Enga, Western

Highlands and ended in Jiwaka last week.

He said the final leg of the Highlands campaign would be in Goroka today before they move on to other regions.

Naru said the Christian Democratic Party aimed to bring to the floor of Parliament God-fearing leaders who are servants of the people.

Bun, a former Member of Parliament for Henganofi from 2002 to 2007, said he wanted to see God-fearing and law-abiding

members elected into the ninth Parliament.

He said such MPs should be free from corrupt deals and should be leaders who could not be easily intimidated or swayed but who would remain firm and

uphold the policies and principles of the party.

