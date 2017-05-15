Election security operation to be launched

By Rebecca Kuku in Lorengau

THE election security operation will be launched in Mt Hagen on May 26.

Police Commissioner Gari Baki, pictured, said that apart from the New Guinea Islands region, which started on Friday, the operation would be launched along with the Highlands region one.

“We have decided to launch the country’s election operations in the Highlands region because of the challenge and high security risk the region poses,” he said.

“Most of the security will be concentrated in the Highlands regions.”

Baki said the election presented a lot of challenges in terms of security.

“We have logistic issues, funding issues and conditions among many other issues,” he said.

“So we ask the people to work with us to ensure a safe and trouble-free election.”

Baki said that until people started to understand the role of elections and respect its process, the country would still lose a lot of money in ensuring a safe environment for elections every five years.

He said the Autonomous Region of Bougainville security operation was launched last week: “Election operation to provide security is not just the work of my officers. It is the duty of every individual citizen, of every candidate and every supporter.”

Baki called on officers to be firm on integrity.

