Election security personnel depart Kokopo

THE second batch of election security personnel allocated for Pomio district in East New Britain departed Kokopo yesterday morning on a PNG Defence Force patrol boat.

Acting provincial police commander, Senior Inspector, Joseph Tabali said the 38 officers were the second batch to be deployed to Pomio.

The first 20 officers had departed on the MV Meraspirit earlier this week while the last group of 20 officers left on the same vessel yesterday afternoon for Pomio.

Tabali confirmed that security personnel for Kokopo, Rabaul and Gazelle electorates were deployed on time before polling for the province commenced last Saturday.

“The deployment of security personnel for Pomio was delayed as allowances were not paid in time and they only received it on last Friday evening.”

Tabali commended ENB people for a peaceful polling so far saying this must be maintained till the end of polling next week. About 500 security personnel are engaged in the national election in ENB. Among them are 60 public servants who were commissioned as special constables to assist in security matters during polling and counting.

Like this: Like Loading...